West Biloxi infrastructure project construction estimated to last until 2028

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Beauvior Road is now open for travel, but that means another project could soon be on the way.

If you travel down Highway 90, you may see orange cones and land markers scattered on the sidewalk.

“It’s a part of the overall infrastructure to replace all of the water, sewer, and drainage lines throughout the city of Biloxi. Of course, with the old city that we’re living in, a lot of things need to be updated,” said Cecilia Dobbs-Walton, public affairs manager for the city of Biloxi.

West Biloxi restoration efforts started back in July 2022.

Underlining infrastructure issues and damages are still present after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“Right now in west Biloxi, work is being done from Veterans Avenue to Debuys Road. There are three different projects going on in three different areas. In each one of those, contractors are working on the sewer, the water, and the drainage in each one of the areas,” Dobbs-Walton said.

She added projects must be at least 75% to completion before the city will begin work in a new location.

She said motorists can expect to see construction happening over the next several years.

“When contractors are digging down, occasionally there’s an anomaly that are found. There’s a lot of construction going on in the city. Construction going on around Highway 90. We may see a lot of stuff going on that may impact some of this work and add on to the timeline,” Dobbs-Walton said.

The estimated timeline for the completion of all projects is set in 2028.

