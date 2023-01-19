Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested two people in connection to a stabbing January 11.

Deondre Travon McGill, 28, was arrested and booked into the Harrison County jail Wednesday night. McGill is being charged with first degree murder, and his bond is set at $1 million.

Tytiyuana Jones was also arrested Wednesday night and charged with accessory after the fact. She was bonded out the same night at $50,000.

The arrests come after days of searching for the two suspects.

Police responded to the 45000 block of 13th Street on the night of January 11. Once they arrived, they learned there were two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. One person, 24-year-old Donzail Blackmon, died later that night, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. Another victim was badly injured.

Police say McGill and one victim got in an argument, before McGill stabbed both people and fled the scene.

