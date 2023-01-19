Thursday’s Forecast

Tracking a line of showers with isolated thunderstorms quickly passing across South MS early Thursday. Most rain should come to an end by sunrise. A drier feel in the air will arrive later this morning. High temperatures today will still be warm in the 70s. Cooler temperatures in the chilly 40s will arrive after midnight Thursday night into early Friday morning. Rainy weather is expected for most of the day on Saturday as a Gulf low approaches our region from the southwest.

