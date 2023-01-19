Parents push lawmakers to decriminalize at-home testing for fentanyl

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More and more fentanyl drug busts are happening in Mississippi. That’s cause for concern as the number of overdoses tied to the deadly drug have been increasing in recent years.

Now, parents fighting the fentanyl drug war are now calling on state lawmakers to help save their children.

“The entire past summer, I was drug testing my child who was acting out of the ordinary and all of his drug tests were coming back clean,” a concerned parent said.

A concerned mother choosing to hide her identity as she tells us about her family’s battle with fentanyl. She says it took one pill - a xanax laced with fentanyl - to get her son hooked.

“This is a child that graduated from college with an AP scholars diploma, he had a full ride honors college scholarship to University, he was a start state athlete,” she said.

Without the drug, he went through withdrawals. The only immediate antidote was more drugs.

“You can go to any Walgreens or drug store to get an all inclusive drug test to screen your child and it’s going to come back negative for everything if all they are doing is fentanyl because it’s not legally tested here,” she said.

She spent nearly 400 dollars on the tests.

At-home drug tests sold in Mississippi do test for opioids, but not synthetic ones like fentanyl.

“I really want to encourage the community to talk to their lawmakers about changing that law,” she said.

Mississippi lawmakers are now talking about giving users access to a tool - fentanyl testing strips. Right now, the strips are illegal and labeled as drug paraphernalia.

The idea is simple. If someone is about to take an illicit drug, they can dip a test strip into drug residue dissolved in water.

It’s a harm reduction strategy to prevent accidental overdoses and is part of a larger effort by the state legislature to crack down on this crisis.

“There’s not many chances that you get with fentanyl,” parent Cordie Rodenbaugh said. “It is so strong and so deadly. Sooner than later, you’re going to die.”

Rodenbaugh lost her son Parker to another another synthetic drug in 2014, but that didn’t stop her from pushing to get a law on the books to criminalize the selling of fentanyl resulting in death.

Signed into law last year, Parker’s Law criminalizes the dealer, who could face between 20 years to life in prison.

“I feel like that ‘s a big win but there’s still a ways to go,” Rodenbaugh said.

While these are strides, parents worry change won’t come soon enough for their families.

“Your hands are tied and you’re at the mercy of a health department who is not equipped to deal with the fentanyl crisis in this country,” an anonymous parent said.

Lawmakers are lobbying now to decriminalize those testing strips.

The strips don’t determine how much fentanyl is in the sample, but it does let the user know it’s there.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.