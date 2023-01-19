WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs High School theater students advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference

Kentucky is the next stop for Ocean Springs High theater students after winning big at the Mississippi Theater Association Festival in Tupelo last weekend.
By Parker Boyd
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs High School Theatre Department captured first place for best production of the stage play “Bocon” at the Mississippi Theatre Association festival in Tupelo, Mississippi this past weekend.

This means the students will advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Lexington, Kentucky in March.

Student Jacob Williams received recognition for his performance. He said he thinks his hard work and preparation paid off.

“It’s been a blast,” Williams said. “Working with the choreographer and having to put in the hours and going home and working on it. It’s definitely very nice to be recognized.”

Director Chris Permenter said he’s excited about heading to Lexington.

“Being able to take this show to SETC is a huge honor,” Permenter said. “Not only for the theater students here but also for those whose story we’re representing and being able to continue to tell throughout the year.”

The students have spent a year polishing their performance.

Permenter said he’s excited about the future of the program.

“One thing I’m working on to better the department as a whole is to add more diversity to the program. These students come from all kinds of backgrounds,” he said.

Williams said he’s hyped to head to Lexington for nationals.

“I’m going to put my best foot forward and make sure I pack as many clothes as possible,” he said. “I’ll prepare myself mentally for it. I think everyone is going to have a great time.”

