WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Number of cases of Mississippi children eating marijuana edibles spikes

By Morgan Harris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over the past ten days, the Mississippi Poison Control Center received four calls - all cases of kids under age six who mistakenly ate edibles.

In 2019, the center only reported two calls about children eating edibles. But in 2022, that number shot up to 36.

Colonel Steven Maxwell, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, told 3 On Your Side why he believes there’s a spike in cases.

“And because there’s been a significant increase in edible-type products that are accessible now, not just by Mississippians, but by Americans as a whole. You’re going to have more of these products in vehicles, in homes, in the possession of adults, which therefore is going to increase the likelihood, unfortunately, of infants, children, and adolescents getting their hands on these products.”

Due to the packaging being similar to regular candy and gummies, edibles laced with marijuana look very appealing to children.

“So edible exposures in kids are more dangerous because they weigh less than adults do,” Maxwell said. “So a dose that might be therapeutic in an adult will cause toxicity in a child.”

Dr. David Vearrier, Director of Medical Toxicology at UMMC, warned the public of a child’s symptoms who may have consumed an edible product.

“The most common side effect is going to be CNS depression, so mental status depression, like sleepiness. Sometimes you’ll see decreased breathing, sometimes you’ll see agitation, [the] child will be agitated, crying, upset,” Vearrier said.

Parents who have edibles are told to treat them like medicine and keep them out of sight and reach of children.

For more information, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
Police say his death appears to be a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
MDOT says the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction
Margaritaville officials are holding a job fair to fill in roles for opening of Paradise Pier.
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier

Latest News

Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
Lexington Kentucky is the next stop for Ocean Springs High theater students. There's no rest...
Ocean Springs High School theater students advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference
New bill proposed to prohibit recording police at a certain distance
New bill proposed to prohibit recording police at a certain distance
Mississippi Department of Transportation announced lane closures of Beach Boulevard between...
Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project