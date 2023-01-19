WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

New bill proposed to prohibit recording police at a certain distance

Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says it will create a safety perimeter when law enforcement is working
By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell says an incident with police in McComb, Mississippi last year made it evident that a law must be passed in the state that would put more distance between people and police when recording law enforcement activity.

“Look, you got to stand fifteen feet back and if you want to violate that, we’re going to arrest you too,” Tindell said.

Tindell says the bill was created after a traffic stop last year in McComb involving Mississippi Highway Patrol and other individuals at a scene on Schmidt Road.

He’s in full support of House Bill 448 is in committee right now. He says it will create a safety perimeter when law enforcement is working.

“One of the biggest issues we have now is when there’s an arrest or just a basic traffic stop, it’s individuals failing to follow basic compliances and instructions. I think it’s one thing to say ‘back up’ and give us some room and it’s another thing when you can cite a state law saying you have to give me fifteen feet,” Tindell explained.

The proposed bill prohibits a person who is not the subject of police contact from video recording law enforcement activity within a certain number of feet of the law enforcement officer when the officer has given clear, verbal instruction to the person to stand no less than fifteen feet away from the activity.

“They can film all they want, they can stand back, they can zoom in, but they just need to provide a safe distance, and I think that’s safe for the officer and safe for the person filming and safe for the subject of the investigation,” Tindell said.

Madison County Representative Jill Ford introduced the bill.

She sent WLBT a statement reading, “My intent for introducing this legislation is to protect everyone involved: the perpetrator, pedestrian, and patrolman.”

The deadline for the bill to come out of committee is January 31 before it can be considered by the full House. If passed by the House, it will then be sent over to the Senate, where it will go through the same process.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
Police say his death appears to be a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
MDOT says the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction
Margaritaville officials are holding a job fair to fill in roles for opening of Paradise Pier.
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier

Latest News

Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
Senate offers bills aimed at helping hospitals and boosting their workforce
Lexington Kentucky is the next stop for Ocean Springs High theater students. There's no rest...
Ocean Springs High School theater students advance to the Southeastern Theatre Conference
Number of cases of Mississippi children eating marijuana edibles spikes
Number of cases of Mississippi children eating marijuana edibles spikes
Mississippi Department of Transportation announced lane closures of Beach Boulevard between...
Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project