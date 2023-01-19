WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

House bill could aid food pantries across Mississippi

State lawmakers have drafted a bill that, if enacted, would set up grant funding programs for...
State lawmakers have drafted a bill that, if enacted, would set up grant funding programs for food pantries all over the state through the Mississippi Department of Human Services.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The cupboard isn’t bare at the Back Bay Mission in Biloxi, but there’s a lot of space on the shelves where food should be.

“Our cost of living has gone up, our groceries have gone up,” said James Pennington, executive director at Back Bay Mission. “Much of the food we purchase comes out of our own resources. Right now, our food pantry manager is out buying groceries. Food banks, and ours in particular, are seeing an increase in the number of individuals accessing the food bank, especially families.”

With that in mind, state lawmakers have drafted a bill that, if enacted, would set up grant funding programs for food pantries all over the state through the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

“This is definitely something we need,” Pennington added. “In fact, there’s supposed to be a million dollars in funding. I think there will be more because so many people are accessing food pantries. And, USDA isn’t providing as much food, so were actually seeing some of our sources diminish,” Pennington added.

We’re told in the last year, there’s been more than a 70% increase in those using food pantries -- some of it due to inflation, while larger amounts of food stamp funding seen during COVID have been depleted.

“I actually discovered this bill and have already written notes to our legislators asking them to support it, because people in Mississippi need assistance,” said Pennington.

The bill (HB 15) is in the early stages of legislation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say his death appears to be a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
MDOT says the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
They previously used a creative and unique way to get across Parker’s Lake when the new bridge...
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction

Latest News

The 2023 Carnival Season is underway and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll!
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Deion Sanders’ old home could be yours. All you need is $1.5 million.
Mississippi Department of Transportation announced lane closures of Beach Boulevard between...
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project
The weekend is almost here! And the weather for Saturday looks awesome... for indoor...
Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast