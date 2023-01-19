WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms

Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirmed Wednesday. Steube represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter: “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

A witness who was first on the scene. Darrell Bernard Woodie, was delivering a package near the congressman’s Lakewood Ranch home. Woodie said that Steube was about 20 feet up on a ladder against a tree with a chainsaw. That’s when a huge tree limb crashed into the ladder.

“I immediately turned around and … he was midair.” He was “obviously in pain and he had very limited movement,” he said. Woodie said he called 911.

Steube was hospitalized. A fellow Republican, Christian Ziegler, heard he was in the hospital but doing well and added “Big relief to hear.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say his death appears to be a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
MDOT says the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction
They previously used a creative and unique way to get across Parker’s Lake when the new bridge...
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
FILE- Alfred Rankins Jr., a state higher education administrator, speaks during a news...
Mississippi nursing schools turn away students amid shortage

Latest News

Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Missing woman’s burned car found; man charged with murder, police say
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.Authorities have charged a man with the...
Burned car of missing woman found
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) struggles for yardage as Las Vegas Raiders...
NFL: 5 teams to play home games in Germany, London in 2023
Cannabis vaping products are showcased at Housing Works, New York's first legal cannabis...
Flavored cannabis marketing is criticized for targeting kids