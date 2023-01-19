WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.
Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night.(Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90 when the driver slammed into a bicyclist who was crossing the highway. Steven Driver, 32, of Grand Bay, Ala. and Gregra Gray, 60, of Moss Point both died at the scene.

Pascagoula Police say this is still an active investigation. They ask anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say his death appears to be a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
MDOT says the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport cleared after creating congestion
Jeremy Weir, who is a retired school principal, has collected antiques as a hobby on his...
Pearl River County man finds decades-old message inside bottle
They previously used a creative and unique way to get across Parker’s Lake when the new bridge...
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction

Latest News

Mississippi Department of Transportation announced lane closures of Beach Boulevard between...
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Road closures next step in Gulfport Tramway project
Left: Pedro Sosa is arrested after deputies discover 74 pounds of meth in his vehicle. Right:...
Rankin Co. authorities seize more than 70 pounds of meth during stop on I-20
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound
Deondre McGill (left) was arrested Wednesday night for first degree murder. Tytiyuana Jones...
Gulfport Police arrest two suspects in fatal stabbing case