Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle.

Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90 when the driver slammed into a bicyclist who was crossing the highway. Steven Driver, 32, of Grand Bay, Ala. and Gregra Gray, 60, of Moss Point both died at the scene.

Pascagoula Police say this is still an active investigation. They ask anyone with information about the crash to call investigators at 228-762-2211.

