Windy and warm today. Showers likely overnight.

Warm and windy today. Showers likely overnight.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Winds are picking up from the south today, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect through 4 AM Thursday. Gusts up to 30-40 MPH will be possible, so you may need to secure loose items or decorations in your yard. It’s going to be another warm and humid afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some peeks of sun are expected, but isolated showers are possible.

Most of the evening will be rain free, and we’ll stay in the mid 60s. However, a cold front will bring a line of showers and a few storms overnight tonight through early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s by Thursday morning. Drier air will move in by the afternoon, and we’ll still warm up into the mid 70s.

Much cooler air will arrive by Friday morning, and temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. Friday will be cool and mostly dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. A low pressure system in the Gulf will likely bring widespread showers and a few storms on Saturday. It’s going to be breezy and cool with highs barely getting into the 60s. Some rain will linger into Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be drier. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s.

