Wednesday’s Forecast

Patches of dense fog will be possible this morning across our region. This work week’s highest rain chance is still expected to be between about 2AM and 7AM Thursday: that’s when a cold front will bring widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms to Coastal MS. Until then, if we see any rain at all it’ll just be light amounts and hit-or-miss coverage. Our weather pattern will remain mild and muggy today with morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s. It may become quite windy today: strong winds from the south will blow at up to 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

