Wednesday’s Forecast

Patches of dense fog possible this morning. We're less than 24 hours away from our highest rain chance of the work week. Click and watch the forecast video for
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Patches of dense fog will be possible this morning across our region. This work week’s highest rain chance is still expected to be between about 2AM and 7AM Thursday: that’s when a cold front will bring widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms to Coastal MS. Until then, if we see any rain at all it’ll just be light amounts and hit-or-miss coverage. Our weather pattern will remain mild and muggy today with morning temps in the 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s. It may become quite windy today: strong winds from the south will blow at up to 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible.

