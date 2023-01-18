TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 in Gulfport creates congestion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A crash early Wednesday morning in Gulfport is creating congestion on I-10.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the crash happened just past the Highway 49 exit (34A) before the Canal Road exit in the westbound lane. Westbound traffic is backed up as of 6:30 a.m.

MDOT says the crash cleanup should last around an hour, so avoid the area if possible if traveling west.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River Counties, Stone and George Counties until 9 a.m. this morning. Please drive with caution.

