Oyster recycling program aimed at helping oyster beds.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -A plan to preserve oyster restoration is underway in South Mississippi and it starts with the help from restaurants.

The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi is partnering up with Coast restaurants to use discarded half-shell oysters to refresh the oyster beds for reproduction.

“The idea is to intercept those shells before they get to a landfill or dispose of them in some other way and put them back into the marine environment where they can be used for future oyster reef restoration or some other type of restoration process,” said Tom Mohrman, Nature Conservancy of Mississippi marine programs director.

The recycling plan already has 51 restaurants willing to participate in the program and do their part in helping the Coast. It’s a plan that is already happening in 14 other states.

“Extrapolating those 26 that provided from our survey that now has 51, we estimated approximately five million oysters are sold annually along the Coast,” Mohrman said. “This is approximately 1,200 cubic yards and about 1.6 million pounds of oyster shells.”

It’s something Mohrman believes will help to benefit the Coast.

“Anything we can do to support the recovery of oysters in Mississippi I think is worth pursuing, or at least see if it’s viable or worth the cost of benefit,” he said. “We’re hoping to build the program over time so if there are 51 restaurants potentially out there for us to get shells from we’re going to work with each and every one of them when we can.”

Mohrman said a contractor is hired to help out with the interview and survey process to see how many more restaurants are willing to participate.

