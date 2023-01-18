WLOX Careers
Ocean Springs YMCA opens pool after two-month renovation

By Parker Boyd
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA opened its indoor pool early Tuesday morning, after completing a two-month-long renovation effort.

Members had to swim at other facilities during the revamping process.

These renovations are a result of a $140,000 investment from the YMCA.

Esteban Romano was the first member to swim in the pool after it reopened around 5 a.m.

“It’s been a good break but it’s definitely time to get back in there,” Romano said. “I’m excited about the new pool; it means a lot to people here so it’s a great way to exercise and stay healthy.”

The natatorium received a paint job, a resurfaced pool, new safety equipment, a replastered hot tub and a refurbished steam room.

The YMCA’s CEO Jara Miller said she thinks the two-month wait was worth it.

“We are so glad to be able to welcome everyone back to the Y,” Miller exclaimed. “Just to have our members come in to be able to swim and to get healthy is wonderful.”

The Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA was chartered by Woody Blossman in 1975. Since then, it’s served as a learning zone for children and adults. It’s increased motivational values and commitment to service.

Miller said she hopes the renovations help the organization grow in years to come.

“It’s a major renovation here we hope to serve even more children,” she said. “We want this pool to be programmed year-round active every day. Having it opened today is just the first step in increasing what we’re able to provide in the community.”

