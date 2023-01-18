Moss Point parks and recreation work to develop city parks, sports tourism

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to cost a bit more to eat out in Moss Point.

The city passed a referendum to add 2% to restaurant bills, but tax revenue will go toward development in the city’s parks.

Community facelifts are happening in the River City.

The Board of Alderman approved the vote for a USDA Rural Business Development grant. This will help city leaders fund a feasibility study and business plan for recreational facilities and sports tourism.

Now, it’s time to get to work.

“The biggest goal is to be able to offer services to all of our citizens, and we say 0-100. We want to be able to provide something that’s actually going to engage all of our citizens,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Donna Joseph.

Joseph said the target areas on the board are Gautier Street Ball Park, Bellview Park, and other locations across the River City.

“Some of the things that we’ve been doing is getting ready for the baseball season. Making sure our parks are up to par. Making sure that they’re safe for the children to play on. But then, we’re also looking to add more programs,” she said.

When Joseph thinks of the vision for Moss Points recreational areas, her view is simple.

“Our biggest goal is sports tourism. Whenever someone is looking across the state or across the country to be able to host something on the sports line, we want them to begin to think Moss Point,” Joseph said.

So, department members are rolling up their sleeves and searching for city parks and land needing enhancements.

“We’re in the middle of developing a master planning process. We want to hear from everyone. Whether it’s a business owner. Whether it’s a mom with a toddler. We want to get their input, so at the end of this process, we’ll be able to share a master plan,” Joseph said.

