Jackson woman honored on 100th birthday by state, local, and national officials

Catherlene Williams, celebrating her 100th birthday Tuesday in Jackson.(source: WLBT)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reaching a hundred years of life is a milestone that deserves some special attention, and Catherlene Williams got that special attention in a birthday ceremony at Lefleur Haven Apartments.

There was a Centenarian Proclamation and Special Presentation by Rev. Kenneth Daniels, President and CEO of United Church Homes, along with a host of greetings from state, local, and national leaders, including Rep. Bennie Thompson and President Joe Biden.

Shondra Shelton, CSO Housing Manager, said, “She was actually the first person to move into the building. She was the only one here with a security guard that was on duty. She was a wonderful lady, beautiful when I started working here, which was in 93. She definitely took me under her wing. She always taught me, boss, later.”

Jackson’s Ward 2 city councilwoman, Angelique Lee, was there to honor Ms. Williams on her 100th birthday, along with members of the Williams family and her son, John Williams.

