WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 17, including top officials

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 17 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, Ukrainian authorities said.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the almost 11-month war with Russia.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
New store inside Edgewater mall celebrated grand opening and Lunar New Year with a traditional...
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
Margaritaville officials are holding a job fair to fill in roles for opening of Paradise Pier.
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier

Latest News

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine...
Hope of finding survivors after Dnipro missile strike fades
The arrest comes after police posted video of the incident showing a man in a pickup truck...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of drive-thru barista
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
Troopers say a polar bear entered a remote Alaskan village and chased multiple residents before...
Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska