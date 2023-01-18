WLOX Careers
From float to foot; Knight family now uses new bridge over Parker’s Lake

They previously used a creative and unique way to get across Parker’s Lake when the new bridge...
They previously used a creative and unique way to get across Parker’s Lake when the new bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road was being built. They constructed a floating dock.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) -It’s a typical Wednesday morning for the Knight family.

Husband Brian says goodbye to his wife Rebekah and son McCulloch as he and Molly, Madison and Mackenzie head off to work and school.

If you remember, nine months ago they used a creative and unique way to get across Parker’s Lake when the new bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road was being built. They constructed a floating dock.

“We had good construction of the floatation device and it worked to perfection,” Brian said.

Now that the bridge is structurally complete, they walk across to the other side, get in their car and go to school.

“It’s a lot easier to walk the bridge than putting on your mud boots and cleaning them out and it’s much easier to park and have a nice stroll across the bridge,” he added.

However, they said even though it’s much more convenient to walk and drive, they do miss the dock.

“We were ready, but it is the end of an era for us,” Rebekah Knight said.

Now the next challenge for the Knight and others is if and when they shut down the big bridge west of them that goes over the Pascagoula River. They said they’ll cross that bridge when they get to it. By the way, the floating dock they used is now at a relative’s house.

