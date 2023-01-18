WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Fed’s Powell tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild’ symptoms

FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced.

Powell is “up to date” with all COVID vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home.

“Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home,” the central bank said in a statement.

The Fed’s next interest rate-setting meeting is Jan. 31-Feb. 1, a timetable that could allow Powell to recover in time to participate in person. An alternative plan would be to return to a virtual meeting, which the Fed held for months during the height of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
One dead, one in critical condition after Biloxi shooting
Margaritaville officials are holding a job fair to fill in roles for opening of Paradise Pier.
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Clara Ester says she witnessed the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King in Memphis and...
Woman who witnessed Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination troubled by modern civil rights landscape
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction

Latest News

A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
New evidence suggests that getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects.
Getting COVID-19 during pregnancy can have devastating effects, study says
Police say his death appears to be a result of the injuries sustained during the incident.
Alleged suspect dies in hospital after fatal Biloxi shooting, police say
The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Opening statements begin in Elon Musk Tesla tweets trial