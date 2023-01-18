Ezell recommended for Transportation, Homeland Security committees

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Congressman Mike Ezell has been recommended by the Republican Steering Committee to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Homeland Security.

The Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure handles many issues, including all modes of transportation in the United States. The committee also affects many federal programs such as those administered by FEMA, NOAA, the Army Corps of Engineers, and the United States Coast Guard.

”Having Congressman Ezell on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee is a major strength for the Gulf Coast and Mississippi as a whole,” said Jamie Miller, President and CEO of the Gulf Coast Business Council. “He’ll be well positioned to help support and expand the infrastructure across our state, especially our ports and rail lines.”

The Committee on Homeland Security handles issues of national security, including border security, counterterrorism, emergency preparedness, and cybersecurity.

”This is a great appointment for the security of our nation,” said Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims. “Congressman Ezell’s background in law enforcement and his time as a sheriff give him the knowledge and experience to make sound decisions on legislation that helps secure our borders, protect critical infrastructure, and protect our citizens against terrorist threats.”

Ezell’s selection for the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure fills the spot left by Congressman Michael Guest, who moves to the House Appropriations Committee.

Ezell will join Guest on the Committee on Homeland Security, where Guest has served since entering Congress in 2019.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.