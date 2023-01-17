WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

By Wesley Williams
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Skies will remain on the cloudy side today with a slightly higher chance for hit-or-miss showers in South Mississippi. If any rain actually occurs today in South Mississippi, the amounts should remain light with less than a quarter-inch expected for most of us. Those that do see rain will also experience many rain-free hours as well. High temperatures today should reach the warm 70s.

