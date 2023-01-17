TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way to get around starting Thursday.

Beginning Jan. 19, Highway 90 between 15th Street and Highway 49 in Gulfport will be closed to traffic in both directions. However, according to MDOT, the closings will only happen from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

According to Gulfport police, the road closure will happen overnight on Jan. 19, Jan. 25, Jan. 30, and Feb. 2.

This comes as work progresses on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium, its 550-vehicle parking garage and the downtown Gulfport area with Jones Park and the small craft harbor.

The road closure is expected to last until the end of February. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area during these times.

