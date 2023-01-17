Ocean Springs community honors legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The country stops and pays tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Celebrations brought hundreds together across the gulf coast to commemorate his work in the community.

The feast is on.

Aroma of smoked meats fill the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, but delicious samples of food isn’t the only reason residents fill the area.

Pastor John Robinson said it’s the impact of Dr. King.

“His legacy means to me justice for all. I heard one person say, you can kill the dreamer but you can’t kill the dream,” said Robinson, Pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

On this holiday, thousands observe the relentless trek King and other leaders made for the community, and the celebration stretches far beyond Ocean Springs city limits.

Ulysses Carter traveled from Gary Indiana. He’s here with his brother to honor King’s work for civil rights and equality.

“He was a hero. He opened a lot of doors for us,” said Cater.

“He made a mark in this country. So much, they have a monument now. Just about every major city has a Martin Luther King street named after him,” said Daniel Carter.

Alicia Benson remembers King’s determination to reduce acts of crime.

“He taught about love and nonviolence. That’s what we try to teach out here. All different ethnic backgrounds coming together,” said Benson.

“It’s about unity. When you come out on Martin Luther King Day, you see people you haven’t seen in years. And you’re coming home to do it so it’s a good thing,” said Tiffany Miller.

“We all grew up together in this neighborhood, so it’s always a good thing it’s family,” said Majorie Gaines.

“Over the years, it grows bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger, " said Joe Lewis.

And for some, it’s the vision he had to promote engagement with young adults.

“Martin Luther King to me represents love and hope and today represents all of that. Part of Martin Luther King’s dream was including the youth and having them be apart. Today, anybody was welcome and everybody was involved,” said Robin Straight.

“I’m very excited about the youth being interested and honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many of our youth don’t know anything about him, but I’m so glad we’re having this to keep them educated and who he was,” said Robinson.

Organizers plan to continue this tradition next year.

