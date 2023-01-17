WLOX Careers
Margaritaville officials hold job fair to fill in positions for Paradise Pier

Margaritaville officials are holding a job fair to fill in roles for opening of Paradise Pier.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new attraction is coming to South Mississippi, and that means there will be new opportunities in the job market.

Organizers for Margaritaville are holding a job fair to find people who are looking to be a part of Paradise Pier. Over 100 South Mississippians attended the fair hoping to be a part of Paradise Pier and it’s launch day.

A resort official says there is a wide range of roles available from ride attendants to working the hotels.

“We have a lot of different open positions available,” said Tessy Lambert. “Currently we have things available from our hotel front desk at Margaritaville to food and beverage outlets. We also have openings in our ticket office for Paradise Pier, ride attendance and there’s even something for mascots.”

“We always suggest you dress to impress, come down with your brightest personality ready to shine and really impress us here,” said Lambert.

The last day for the job fair is Tuesday January 16th. It starts for 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Hall D.

