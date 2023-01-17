Jackson County leaders push for radar speed detection after years of unanswered requests

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Once again, Jackson County Supervisors are asking state lawmakers for the green light on radar detection.

They voted all in favor Tuesday morning, approving a resolution to send to the state legislature.

With House Bill 42, county leaders are requesting authorization for the sheriff and his deputies to use radar detection to catch drivers speeding in unincorporated areas of the county.

“I’ve been working on radar for our county roads for over 25 years. So, one day, hopefully, we’ll get it,” Board President Randy Bosarge told WLOX. “Nobody’s going to slow down unless they know that they’re running radar and they can write a ticket to slow you down.”

It’s a request they make year after year. So, why is it not being granted?

“I don’t know,” Bosarge said. “That’s been the secret question I’ve never been able to get an answer for.”

Bosarge and District 4 Supervisor Troy Ross said the growth of unincorporated Jackson County makes the move vital.

“The unincorporated county has grown so much that we have neighborhoods that are bigger than most city neighborhoods,” Bosarge said. “So, we need to have some kind of speed control that has a punch to it, so to say, with a citation.”

Troy Ross added, “the dynamics are different than what it was when radar was not allowed in unincorporated areas.”

Sheriff John Ledbetter said he finds it reasonable for his team to have its own equipment.

“A lot of the complaints that I get called in from residents in rural areas are speeders, and we can’t immediately go meet their needs. Sometimes, we have to call on the Highway Patrol to assist us in running radar,” he said. “I think if this passes, and I hope it does, that it will be another tool for law enforcement to use, especially for the sheriff’s department.”

The county’s new resolution was passed by supervisors on Tuesday. It will be approved by their legal team before it is sent to the state legislature.

“I feel like it’s that important for us to keep sending a resolution up there every year for it,” Bosarge said.

