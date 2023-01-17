WLOX Careers
Former Jackson County supervisor Frank Leach remembered for his heart

Frank Leach was a two-term Jackson County supervisor, who was elected in 1999 and served until...
Frank Leach was a two-term Jackson County supervisor, who was elected in 1999 and served until 2007. He spent more than 30 years as a certified public accountant before retiring in 2021.(Leach Family/Facebook)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks in Jackson County are remembering former supervisor Frank Leach who died Monday night.

Leach was a two-term Jackson County supervisor, who was elected in 1999 and served until 2007. He spent more than 30 years as a certified public accountant before retiring in 2021.

“I knew Frank very well, and he was a good supervisor when he was here, and his heart was in it. Frank probably had one of the biggest hearts as a supervisor, and he was always trying to be the best he could be in the decisions that he made and taking care of his constituents,” Supervisor Randy Bosarge recalled. “My heart goes out to Frank and his family and his wife, Cynthia. And I just hope that they’re able to remember Frank for all the good that he did.”

One of Leach’s passions was Cruisin’ the Coast. Car owners saw him year after year in downtown Ocean Springs. He was one of the volunteers who coordinated how cars got in and out of the Ocean Springs Cruisin’ venue.

