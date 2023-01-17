Fog possible tonight. Warm on Wednesday.

It felt more like spring today, and we won’t cool down much tonight. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Wednesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and you may see some patchy fog overnight tonight.

Wednesday will be another warm and muggy day. We’ll see peeks of sun, but there will be some cloud cover, too. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances are low, but a few showers are possible.

Wednesday evening will be dry, but a cold front will bring a broken line of showers and storms early Thursday morning. Most of the rain will exit shortly after the sunrise. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. However, we’ll cool down by Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cool and sunny. We’ll only reach the low to mid 60s.

A low pressure system in the Gulf will likely bring showers and a few storms on Saturday and through Sunday morning. It’s going to be cool and breezy with high temps barely getting above 60.

