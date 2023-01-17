WLOX Careers
Bill would allow installation of surveillance cameras in all Mississippi public schools

By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill has been introduced in the Mississippi legislature which would allow the installation of video surveillance cameras in every public school district in the state.

According to the bill written by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R), the cameras would be equipped with audio technology and would be installed in classrooms, auditoriums, gymnasiums and cafeterias, as well as every point of entry into the school.

The cameras would not be installed in any area deemed private, and the camera would be identified with signage indicating their use. Parents would also be notified of the camera’s installation.

“Classroom video surveillance cameras shall only be used for purposes of monitoring classroom instruction, monitoring classroom interactions and teacher observation,” the bill reads. The video monitoring coverage would encompass the entire classroom and would have 24-hour surveillance.

The only ones who would have access to the footage would be school officials, including the school board, the school district superintendent, the principal and licensed personnel in the school building, the legislature says.

The bill comes at a time when parents have become increasingly more involved in their children’s schools; the heightened attention coming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2023. Read the entire bill here.

