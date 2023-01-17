Beauvoir Rd. open again after months of roadwork, ahead of schedule
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Biloxi drivers... Beauvoir Road is back open and ready for traffic.
Crews were working on the area since November 1. Early Tuesday morning, they moved the last barricades out of the way.
HAPPENING NOW: Beauvoir Rd @ US 90 now open. Water and sewer line work had been going on there since Nov. 1. pic.twitter.com/jmbXSshCRo— Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 17, 2023
The road was initially expected to reopen February 1 but, to the delight of many, was able to reopen ahead of schedule.
