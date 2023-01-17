Beauvoir Rd. open again after months of roadwork, ahead of schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Biloxi drivers... Beauvoir Road is back open and ready for traffic.

Crews were working on the area since November 1. Early Tuesday morning, they moved the last barricades out of the way.

HAPPENING NOW: Beauvoir Rd @ US 90 now open. Water and sewer line work had been going on there since Nov. 1. pic.twitter.com/jmbXSshCRo — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) January 17, 2023

The road was initially expected to reopen February 1 but, to the delight of many, was able to reopen ahead of schedule.

This will impact Biloxi drivers for months.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.