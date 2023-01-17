WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Beauvoir Rd. open again after months of roadwork, ahead of schedule

Bill Snyder joins us LIVE from Beauvoir Road in Biloxi as crews open up the road.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for Biloxi drivers... Beauvoir Road is back open and ready for traffic.

Crews were working on the area since November 1. Early Tuesday morning, they moved the last barricades out of the way.

The road was initially expected to reopen February 1 but, to the delight of many, was able to reopen ahead of schedule.

This will impact Biloxi drivers for months.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
New store inside Edgewater mall celebrated grand opening and Lunar New Year with a traditional...
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
Wright became homeless while battling a severe drug addiction in his mid 40′s
D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference

Latest News

Bill Snyder joins us LIVE from Beauvoir Road in Biloxi as crews open up the road.
LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. opens after months of roadwork
According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, around 9 p.m. an 18-wheeler traveling...
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 traffic in westbound lanes
The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Scene cleared after semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
The incident happened on Caillavet Street, near the Percy Street intersection.
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi