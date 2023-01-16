WLOX Careers
Staying mild tonight. Warming up this week.

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Even though it was cloudy today, we warmed up into the 60s and 70s. We’re not cooling down much tonight, and temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s through Tuesday morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, and we’ll keep some cloud cover in place.

Tuesday will be warmer, and the humidity will be higher, too. A weak front to our north may help a few showers develop, but any rain will be light. In fact, we may see some cloud cover clear by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be very similar. It’s going to be warm and humid with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a chance for isolated showers.

A stronger cold front will move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Showers and storms will be likely, and a few could be strong. Most of the rain will exit after the sunrise on Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday afternoon will reach the low 70s, but cooler air will move in by Friday. We’ll only reach the low to mid 60s by Friday afternoon.

