Picayune MLK parade showcases diversity; service

Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed "Creating the Change," celerated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Picayune MLK Day Parade, themed “Creating the Change,” celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The event goes back to 1986. Terry Jackson and his 9th & 10th Horse Cavalry Association came all the way over from New Orleans to serve in the parade.

“We represent the actual post Civil War troop, and we tell the story,” said Jackson. “They were given the name Buffalo Soldiers by Native Americans. Some of things they did were building forts, laying telephone wires. They explored the frontier. Today we’re not only out here celebrating MLK, but also to let folks know that the military is strong and alive, and we’re around the world. I myself am a 21-year Navy corpsman.”

About 25-30 entries took part in the event, including the Golden Treasure Dancers and a local scouting troop that also helped with an MLK service project over the weekend.

“It really does help you feel the spirit of what this is all about and what we’re doing here and trying to do here,” said Elizabeth Petersen.

After the parade, a commemoration ceremony was held along with MLK Family Day activities.

