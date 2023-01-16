New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional Lion Dance

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall.

This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the Lion Dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.

“This dance is to ward off all the bad luck, all the evil, so that all the goodness stays for the brand-new year,” said Magalie Albert.

During the celebration, a red envelope is handed out to signal another opportunity to receive good fortune.

“There’s money in here, there’s one-dollar bills. So, we start passing to everyone, we want to share good luck with everyone at the same time as when the lions make noises to scare off the bad spirits and awaken the good luck,” said Tony Ly.

This dance requires coordination between the dancers and instrumentalists during the performance. It often relies on young talent to do the performance.

“The drumbeat is supposed to represent the lion’s heartbeat,” said a White Tiger Lion Dance Team member. “So, whatever the lion does, the drumbeat usually accompanies the lion, so if the drumbeat is going hard, it means the lion is excited.”

This grand opening was a way to welcome new customers into their shop while introducing them to a way of life for many. The massive turnout was more than what the owners expected.

“We were pretty surprised by how many people showed up today,” said Emmanuel Albert. “The outcome was actually pretty good.”

“We were expecting just family and friends, but we were overly excited to see a big crowd out today,” said Anni Le. “So, it was a lot of fun.”

“To be able to see everyone outside the Vietnamese community be able to come out here today to watch the show shows how unified we are here on the coast,” said Magalie Albert.

MINISO owners say they are excited to start welcoming new customers. If you would like to join the White Tiger Lion Dance Team, you can follow them on their social media pages for more information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.