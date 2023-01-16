WLOX Careers
WATCH: MLK Coastwide parade marches through Biloxi, ends with Battle of the Bands

Eight marching bands participated in the 2023 MLK Coastwide Parade and Battle of the Bands in...
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a chilly but beautiful Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the perfect time for a parade.

Music filled the streets of Biloxi as the 2023 MLK Coastwide parade took off from the Salvation Army Kroc Center around 11 a.m.

The procession included eight marching bands, some from out of state, and rolled from Division Street to Caillavet Street, finally arriving at MGM Park where the annual Battle of the Bands took place around noon.

Take a look at some footage of the marching bands before and during the parade.

Eight marching bands participated in the 2023 MLK Coastwide Parade and Battle of the Bands in Biloxi.

Michael Daniels, MLK Coastwide organizer, says he grew up going to MLK festivities.

“It’s all about tradition,” Daniels said. “And hopefully, I can inspire some of the youth to just take part, you know... Be active in the community.”

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich was also in attendance.

“It’s really exciting. People don’t want to hear me talk, they want to hear some music,” Mayor Gilich said. “So, that’s what we’re excited about. We’ve got some great bands and looking forward to a great day.”

The annual MLK Coastwide Celebration consists of multiple events the week before MLK Day and on the holiday itself, all in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his mission.

From Battle of the Bands to a parade and a financial series, Ja'Leasa Bolden and Allystra Perryman give us the rundown on all events taking place as part of the

