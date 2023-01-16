WLOX Careers
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference

UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats held a news conference Monday following the arrest of former player Darius Hairston Miles.

Watch the news conference in its entirety below.

Coach Oats expressed his condolences to the family and friends of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Oats gathered the team together Sunday night following the tragedy. He expressed that the team needs to be there for each other.

“It’s not something you go through often as a coach, but I think we’ve got the services around the program to help,” said Oats.

When asked about the recent injuries and personal matters with Miles, Oats said Miles had gone back home to D.C. to take care of a personal matter and he was out a couple weeks dealing with that and also had an ankle injury that was ongoing. All of Miles’ issues were not related to the incident Sunday, according to Oats.

Oats said the team is listening closer after such a sad incident.

Oats, like the entire community, is still processing the situation.

