Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person and 10 dogs were killed overnight in a Soso community housefire.

The Jones County Fire Council (JCFC) reported the fire occurred at a residence on Hwy 29 N, near the intersection of John Hill Road, around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Three adults were in the home at the time of the incident. Two escaped without injury and informed first responders from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) that the third individual, 56-year-old Khanh Van Duong, was still inside.

Deputies mounted a rescue effort, but heavy smoke and flames forced them to withdraw. Duong’s body was later located near the rear of the home, along with those of two dogs and eight puppies.

According to the JCSD, Duong had alerted his wife and daughter to the fire and told them to escape, which saved their lives. He then attempted to save the family’s pets but died before he was able to do so.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries during the incident. He was treated on scene by paramedics with Emserve Ambulance Service and declined transport to the emergency room.

The structure of the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal with assistance from the JCSD and the Jones County Coroner’s Office.

According to a statement by the JCFC, initial findings indicate the fire originated in an addition to the house that served as a storage area.

“The home was heavily involved in fire upon arrival of deputies and firefighters,” said JCSD Sergeant J.D. Carter, who serves as the Jones County Fire Investigator. “The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family during this tragic loss of their loved one.”

Firefighters from multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the scene - Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Soso, Hebron, Powers, South Jones and Southwest Jones.

