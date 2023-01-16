WLOX Careers
Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presents tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Sunday, the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presented its tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra presented its tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

The group performed a special program featuring African American composers such as Duke Ellington and William Henry Curry, who wrote “Eulogy for a Dream,” an orchestral piece accompanying a narration of Dr. King speeches.

“This is a very special event,” said Peter Rubardt, the symphony’s music director and conductor. “We’re celebrating the life an legacy of [Dr. King], a legacy that’s more relevant today than it’s ever been. There’s no better way to do that than through music.”

The performance includes two special guests: soprano soloist Dr. Luvada Harrison and local radio host Rip Daniels.

“If you ever want to see Americans together, especially in fellowship, it’s around music,” said Daniels. “It’s a universal language.”

“I truly know where my gift came from,” Dr. Luvada Harrison said. “When I have an opportunity to honor God and share my gift, I feel I’m also honoring Dr. King. Music has a way of bringing people and getting them through difficult times and whatever they’re going through. It can be quite cathartic.”

