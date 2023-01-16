WLOX Careers
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice was arrested as well.

Chief Myers said that the incident began in Laurel, Mississippi, and ended in Ridgeland when the victim of the kidnapping was able to contact Ridgeland PD.

Investigators are currently gathering facts and evidence regarding the incident.

Chief Myers said the victim is safe.

Powe is being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond and is pending a hearing on Tuesday, January 17.

