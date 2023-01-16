WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Dad allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his...
A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.(Gray News, file)
By Amanda Hara and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 5-year-old was driving a car that crashed on Charlotte Pike in Nashville on Saturday, according to an affidavit.

A witness told police he watched the car crash into a mailbox and then saw the driver grab his young son from the vehicle before running from the scene.

Authorities said law enforcement showed up at John Edwin Harris’ nearby home where, they said, he was driving his wife’s car down the driveway.

Harris told officers he allowed his 5-year-old son to drive the car and that the child jerked the steering wheel, which caused the crash, according to an affidavit.

The child told officers he was not hurt, according to a report. Harris was charged with driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, around 9 p.m. an 18-wheeler traveling...
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 traffic in westbound lanes
Fire at Crown Inn in Pascagoula
Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire
Hurricane Katrina (left) is seen as it moves toward Louisiana in August 2005. Hurricane Maria...
Death toll for Hurricane Katrina reduced by nearly 25%
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

Latest News

A new local store inside Edgewater mall celebrated both its grand opening and Lunar New Year...
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
Rhea Williams-Bishop from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation gives us insight into the meaning of...
National holiday to celebrate, promote racial healing in wake of MLK Day
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95
Dozens have died in Dnipro after a Russian missile hit an apartment building.
Search for survivors continues at Ukrainian apartment building hit by missile