Unity and pride echo through Wiggins during Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Crowds lined the streets of Wiggins on Saturday for the return of the parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For 50 years, it’s been a tradition for the city of Wiggins to host a parade commemorating Dr. King. That tradition, like many others, was sadly disrupted by COVID-19. After a two-year hiatus, the celebration made its comeback.

“This is very important for our community and the unity that we have here,” said parade participant Marilyn Monroe. “It’s such a beautiful day. I’m so glad that we’re finally able to do this after two years, because people have gone through so much.”

While celebrating Dr. King’s legacy, the town is also honoring Darrell Berry, the first black mayor of Wiggins. He was named the 2023 Grand Marshall.

“We are so proud of him, and we are so grateful for this small town to have a mayor for this first time,” said parade coordinator Alvetta White.

And as the saying goes, there’s a first time for everything. Kendra Morman travelled from out-of-state to check out the historic parade.

“I had such a great time, girl, I really enjoyed it,” said Morman. “We travelled all the way from Grapevine, Texas to come see the Martin Luther King Day parade. I think this is so important for our community, because we need not to forget our past. This is my first year, and I came, I travelled, and I loved it.”

Unity and pride boldly echoed throughout the Wiggins community as they reflect on the monumental impact Dr. King had on our nation.

