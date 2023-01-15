WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Long Beach / County Farm Rd. EX 28

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - All lanes of I-10 westbound near County Farm Road exit 28 are completely blocked after an 18-wheeler spilled steel beams onto the interstate.

Trooper Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says delays could last up to 5 hours.

To get the latest traffic updates, map alerts and receive notifcations, visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/.

