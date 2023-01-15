Snowbirds bring seasonal business to area RV parks

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Business is booming this time of year for campsites like Bay Hide Away in Bay St. Louis. It comes from people visiting warmer places to escape winter temperatures.

Bay Hide Away receives a lot of recurring clients who take a trip every winter to escape the cold. These travelers are also known as snowbirds.

“We are escaping the cold. We don’t have to go someplace tropical, but we want to just get away from the snow. This is a beautiful day. I mean it’s sunny it’s really warm down here,” snowbird Eileen Taylor said.

Owner Lea Taylor relates to her guests. She and her husband traveled in an RV long before owning this campsite.

“RV-ing, it gives you the opportunity to see the entire country. A lot of people do not realize how vast the United States is, and it’s so different. When you go to Europe the countries are the size of the states here,” Taylor said.

Snowbirds start arriving in November, and most of them stay until April. They play a significant role in the Coast economy.

“The snowbirds bring so much to our community. Outside our park, we figured they are probably bringing about $500,000 in the economy on what they spend going out to dinner, casinos, other tourist attractions. It really is great to be able to have that influx,” Taylor said.

Bay Hide Away guests told WLOX they enjoy this place because of the amenities like the pool, fireplace pavilion, and the daily activities that the owners put on.

