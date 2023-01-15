WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson

(WILX)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Jackson early Sunday morning.

In a statement, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said that the incident happened when police responded to a call of an armed robbery near 2603 Highway 80 around 4 a.m.

The statement did note that one suspect received injuries during the shooting with police, and was taken to the hospital.

The other suspects, however, did escape and “are believed to be armed and dangerous.”

No officers were injured during the shooting. MBI is assisting in the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video of Derks and Rowser
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
I-10 past Long Beach / County Farm Rd. EX 28
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 past Long Beach / County Farm Rd. EX 28
Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of...
Delisle body shop owner charged with embezzlement involving customer’s car
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
Carvell Anthony Glipsy, 31
Biloxi man, 31, arrested for sexual battery, lustful touching of a child

Latest News

Ukrainian Bishop shares message of prayer and stories from his home in Ukraine to South...
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
While he stands with his brothers in Christ listening to the anthem of his war-torn home,...
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
Cold this morning. Gorgeous weather today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
For 50 years, it’s been a tradition for the city of Wiggins to host a parade commemorating Dr....
Unity and pride echo through Wiggins during Martin Luther King Jr. Parade