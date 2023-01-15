WLOX Careers
Mother, 3 children killed in Indiana house fire

A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.
A house fire in Fremont, Indiana, left four people dead Saturday morning.(wpta)
By Emilia Miles and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FREMONT, Ind. (WPTA) - An early morning house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children, according to Indiana State Police.

Dispatch in Steuben County says a call came in around 5:02 a.m. Saturday on reports of a house fire in Fremont. According to officials, four nearby fire departments arrived on the scene at 5:09 a.m. to help assist.

Firefighters say they found three children and a woman inside the burning home, WPTA reports.

Fire officials say the three children were taken to a local hospital, where they later died. The mother, police say, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Fort Wayne, where she also died.

Officials say the four victims were believed to be in a single bedroom.

The Steuben County Coroner’s office has confirmed the identities of the four victims but will not release any information until the extended family is notified.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire. Preliminarily, the fire appears to have started on the second floor in an area that was not occupied at the time.

The investigation will take time to complete, and that information may not be readily available for some time.

