JASON LIVES: Man creates ‘Friday the 13th’ villain at bottom of lake

CROSBY, Minn. (KARE) – Fans of the “Friday the 13th” movies and its main character, Jason Voorhees, have a unique chance to get up close and personal with the creepy guy at the bottom of a Minnesota lake.

Doug Klein, from Crosby, Minnesota, has a garage full of strange oddities, many of which might make you laugh.

He’s got a collection of pink flamingos, a number of mannequin’s from a closing Kohl’s store, and a shark he found in a dumpster.

Klein’s penchant for the peculiar extends far below the surface. By day, he works as an electrician but by night, he’s a scuba diver who takes his odd stuff underwater.

Klein said his magnum opus is a serial killer from a famous horror movie franchise.

For the past 10 years, Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” has lurked 112 feet deep in Louise Mine Pit.

Klein put him there as a nod to the sixth movie in the series when the character is chained to the bottom of Crystal Lake.

“I had all this stuff in my garage, I had 2 by 4s, I had plywood, I had foam, I just decided, ‘Hey I’m gonna build Jason,’” Klein said.

Klein’s diving pal, Curtis Lahr, gave him a hand in the process by providing a plastic head normally used for medical purposes.

The terrifying teamwork produced a villain Klein said he’s quite proud of.

“I think the eyes turned out really good,” he said. “So when you’re down there and you look at him, the eyes are looking at you.”

Lahr put video of the creation up on YouTube, and its gone viral several times.

Jason has even become a destination, with visitors from as far as Washington State and California making the dive to see him.

“People just really enjoy it, and that makes me happy,” Klein said.

Klein is so happy with how his creation turned out, he said he might make a Freddy Krueger to put down there as well.

While a lot of people think this is pretty cool, others have expressed concern that people may get hurt if they get scared and head to the surface too fast.

