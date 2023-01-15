Gorgeous Sunday. Warming up this week.

WLOX Careers
Cold this morning. Gorgeous weather today.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
It’s been frosty this morning, but we’ll quickly warm up into the low 60s today. We’re going to see nothing but sunshine today, and the humidity will stay low.

However, the humidity will slowly increase tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s this evening, but we’ll warm up into the 50s on the coast by Monday morning. We’ll see more cloud cover on Monday with some peeks of sunshine. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s. Both days will have the chance for isolated showers. A cold front will bring a few hit or miss showers and storms by Thursday. We’ll stay in the 70s on Thursday, but cooler air will arrive by Friday. Highs will drop into the mid 60s.

