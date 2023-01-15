Global Teaching Project gives access to students in rural Mississippi areas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school students in rural areas across the Magnolia State were treated to a weekend-long event at the Mississippi Museum of History and Civil Rights.

“It’s a different experience from Marks, Mississippi, because Marks is very small,” said Jaylen Watson, a student from Marks. “So, you get to get out and learn how maybe life will be later on in your life when you move on into a career.”

The event was put together by a national organization called the Global Teaching Project which focuses specifically on providing necessary educational resources for students in rural and underserved communities.

“I started the summer of last year, and it really has given [me] many opportunities to explore more career choices that I may want to pursue, and it’s given me a broader idea of what is out in the world,” said Global Teaching Project student, Bayli Barnes.

The six-year-old organization consists of former and current teachers as well as professors from some of the country’s top institutions, including Yale, Harvard, the University of Virginia, and M.I.T.

Students who participate in the program gain the ability to take more challenging educational courses, such as AP and STEM classes, that season them for their future careers.

“It gives you a chance to explore your career path,” said Global Teaching Project student, Markavia Thompson. “It gives you an opportunity to meet new friends, new people, new environment, new everything. You meet people all around the country as your tutors, and it’s just a fun experience overall.”

The trip to Jackson is an annual event held every Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and includes visits to the new and old State Capitol Buildings, Jackson State University, and the aforementioned historically rich museums.

Although the fun weekend comes to a close Sunday night, the educational learning never stops as many participants are already in their second or even third year with the program.

The goal is to give them access to classes that their schools aren’t able to offer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.