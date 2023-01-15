Cold tonight. Beautiful Sunday.

Get ready for another cold night! Temperatures will drop quickly this evening, and we’ll be in the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning. You may see some patchy frost. It’s important to protect people, pets, and plants tonight from the cold.

Sunday is going to be a gorgeous day with tons of sunshine. It will be cool in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. We’re going to warm up on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The humidity will be a little higher, and a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

A stalled front will bring a few more showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s going to be warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another cold front will bring a few more showers and storms by Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

