Bay St. Louis fish fry raises money for families of Sgt. Robin, Officer Estorffe

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, a community still in mourning is doing what they can to help the families of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, two policemen who were killed in the line of duty just a week before Christmas.

The city of Bay St. Louis saw a fish fry held at St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church raise money for the families of Estorffe and Robin. Hundreds of volunteers came out to serve and cook food for the event, the community looking to show their appreciation to the families.

One volunteer says he will always be thankful for living in a place like Bay St. Louis.

“We had so many great volunteers,” said Edward Prados. “I can’t describe the money that came in to help cover the cost of the fish fry. It has been overwhelming. The community has come together as one, and that’s what it’s all about in this world.”

The church and volunteers say they are thankful for those who came out and supported the cause.

