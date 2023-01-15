Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.

Crown Inn Fire, Pascagoula (Pascagoula Fire Department)

A cause of the flame is unknown, but officials suspect arson, as no power was being routed to the building. The motel closed in 2021 after being deemed hazardous by the city of Pascagoula.

