WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall

Abandoned Pascagoula motel in ashes after early morning fire

Fire at Crown Inn in Pascagoula
Fire at Crown Inn in Pascagoula(Pascagoula Fire Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Crown Inn in Pascagoula is no longer after being engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

According to Pascagoula Fire Department Chief Hyler Krebs, units responded to the motel around 3:15 a.m. The flames took around 6 hours to contain; no injuries have been reported at this time.

Crown Inn Fire, Pascagoula
Crown Inn Fire, Pascagoula(Pascagoula Fire Department)

A cause of the flame is unknown, but officials suspect arson, as no power was being routed to the building. The motel closed in 2021 after being deemed hazardous by the city of Pascagoula.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan, around 9 p.m. an 18-wheeler traveling...
Overturned 18-wheeler blocks I-10 traffic in westbound lanes
Surveillance video of Derks and Rowser
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
Everett Oliver Cuevas III, 48, is now in custody and is being charged with one count of...
Delisle body shop owner charged with embezzlement involving customer’s car
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
Carvell Anthony Glipsy, 31
Biloxi man, 31, arrested for sexual battery, lustful touching of a child

Latest News

The campsite is filled with RV's for the Winter.
Snowbirds bring seasonal business to area RV parks
One suspect injured, others escape during police shooting in Jackson
Ukrainian Bishop shares message of prayer and stories from his home in Ukraine to South...
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi
While he stands with his brothers in Christ listening to the anthem of his war-torn home,...
Ukrainian bishop shares message of prayer with the people of South Mississippi